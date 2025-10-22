Possible rain, thunderstorms may return to Southern California as marine layer deepens

A low-pressure system will move over the Southern California region on Wednesday, increasing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some areas through the morning.

The National Weather Service calls the weather "fairly unusual" and says the system will create a deep marine layer, which will also keep temperatures much cooler.

The low-pressure system brought a band of showers to parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Tuesday night, although weather officials say most of the precipitation was evaporating before hitting the ground.

The NWS says there is a 15% chance that one of the showers could produce a lightning strike or two. It adds that the biggest threat with this weather is "dry lightning, as rainfall will continue to be very minimal."

Conditions are expected to warm up and become dry on Thursday and Friday before another cooling period returns over the weekend.