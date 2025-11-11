"Coldest storm since mid-March" heading toward Southern California with potential flooding, meteorologist says

A "moderate to strong" storm is heading toward Southern California, and it is expected to bring thunderstorms and potential flash flooding to burn scar areas.

The atmospheric river is over the Gulf of Alaska and could make its way to the region by Wednesday night with some scattered showers, but the National Weather Service said the bulk of the rainfall will occur Thursday morning into the evening hours with some lingering precipitation on Friday. Weather officials are not ruling out the possibility that the storm could remain until Saturday.

The NWS said most areas in Southern California will experience around 6-8 hours of rain with 1-3 hours of heavy rainfall. Forecasters predict some areas could get up to .75 inches of rain per hour. The heaviest precipitation is expected to impact the Santa Barbara mountains to the western Ventura County mountains, the Santa Monica mountains, and the eastern San Gabriel mountains.

Ahead of the wet weather, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday. Meteorologists want to warn residents in Southern California about the widespread rain that could impact their routines and create potentially dangerous conditions.

Moderate impacts in Southern California caused by the storm:

Increased traffic incidents

Blown object from gusty winds

Increased creek flows and swift water rescues

Mudslides on canyon roads

Flooding on roadways

Debris flows and flooding near/in burn scar areas

The NWS said if weather models remain consistent, it's likely a Flood Watch could be issued for burn scar areas.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties will likely get most of their rain late Thursday morning through the night.

CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said it will be the "coldest storm since mid-March" with most temperatures being 64 degrees or cooler over four days. He also said it could be the wettest November storm since 2008, with about 1.50 inches of rain.