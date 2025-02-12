Light rain arrives in Southern California ahead of main storm, flash flood watch

The first storm in a two-part series has made its way to Southern California before the main storm begins Thursday, increasing the danger of flash flooding.

A rainstorm tapping into an atmospheric river over the northern part of the state has brought light to moderate rain Wednesday morning. KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the rain will increase throughout the day and continue to make its way inland.

The Southern California region is preparing for potential flooding in burn scar areas caused by intense rain. Getty Images

Temperatures will remain cool in the mid-50s with gloomy conditions. Parts of LA and Ventura counties could receive 1.5 to 3 inches of rain while the mountains and foothills could get 3 to 6 inches.

The National Weather Service said the main storm will arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning. This system is expected to bring intense rain which will increase the potential for flooding and mudslides.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with particular attention to the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin and Bridge burn scar areas. The watch will go into effect Thursday and will remain through the night.

Local officials in these areas have begun preparations including expedited debris removal. Some areas have also installed barriers and extra protections to help reroute any flood water or mud away from homes.

The NWS said the bulk of the rain will fall before midnight on Friday. There is a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms, the NWS said.

"The cold front will be capable of producing rainfall rates that meet or exceed the thresholds for debris flow in the burn scars and SLO County and flood watches have already been posted for those areas," the NWS said. "However, minor flooding of roads is likely just about anywhere."

Potential impacts from rainstorms:

High risk of significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows

No risk of river flooding, but enhanced flows

Highest risks on Thursday

The rain will turn into showers in LA County through Friday morning before the storm clears. The weekend will be dry, but conditions will be cloudy with cool temperatures.