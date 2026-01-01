New Year's Day storm soaks Southern California

Southern California rang in the new year with lots of rain on Thursday morning.

With many communities throughout the region already nearing or surpassing 1 inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours, between .5 and 1 inch of additional rain was expected in the morning and early afternoon hours of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

An additional 2 to 2.5 inches were expected for mountain communities, creating flood and mudslide concerns due to already saturated soils, especially around burn scar areas.

Those with plans for New Year's Day could still experience more pleasant weather later in the day. The NWS said there's expected to be a "very noticeable fall off" in rain in the afternoon.

"There still could be some lingering showers but for the most part the event will be over," the NWS said in a bulletin, adding that more rain was expected to be on the way for the weekend.

Flooding concerns

The NWS issued a Flood Watch for mountain and valley communities in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Excessive runoff could result in the flooding of rivers and creeks, and lead to flooding in urban areas with poor or blocked drainage systems.

Rose Parade rain

For the first time since 2006, the Rose Parade in Pasadena will be a wet one.

Due to Pasadena's location in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, its rain totals were predicted near 1.5 inches on Thursday, the NWS said. Since the 9 a.m. local start time of the parade is within the peak hours of the rain storm, attendees should prepare for sometimes heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, fans of Alabama, Indiana and college football as a whole should prepare for a rainy Rose Bowl Game. With the 1 p.m. start time, the rain is expected to back down from peak rates, but the first half of the game will still be a wet affair, perhaps with glimpses of that patented Pasadena sunshine returning after halftime.