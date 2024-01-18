Rain is coming to LA, OC and the IE. Here's what to expect

Get ready for a series of storms that are about to sweep through our area over the weekend! We still have 24 hours before the storm door is opened, so now is a great time to prepare!

Friday Night

Showers will start to move in from the central coast and will start to effect Ventura County in the evening with the best chance after 10pm, so we will salvage most of the day with increasing clouds. This first storm system is weaker, but it will allow for stubborn clouds, drizzle, and showers off and on to stick with us through Sunday.

Saturday

By Saturday morning, light showers will have moved into the Los Angeles County area, then slowly move south to Orange County and the Inland Empire through the afternoon. By 3-4pm on Saturday, most of our area will have seen showers and expect to see them off and through Sunday. Orange County will be situated a little closer the area of low pressure off the coast and could see some heavier rain late afternoon into the early evening between 3pm and 8pm, but this system is still weak so it would only be moderate. Snow levels will stay at about 7000 ft, so I am sure our mountain communities will have winter weather advisories issued moving into the weekend.

Sunday

Light showers off and on are to be expected with grey skies and drizzle. Circulation around this slow-moving system will allow for the dismal weather to hang around more than the rain action. The second storm system will hold off until later in the evening. This system is not only stronger, but its faster so it will clear out of here by Monday night. Starting at about 9pm on Sunday, we will see the next system move in, bringing rain overnight into the start of the week.

Monday

This will be the worst day of the three. Plan on leaving yourself extra time as you are out on the roads. The dynamics are better for a chance of thunderstorms during the day, which will increase rain totals where they land. We could also see minor flooding, especially in trouble spots in small streams and urban areas. You know where the flood prone regions are, so watch out. We will see moderate to heavy rain from about 7am to 7pm, so prepare for your commutes that day to be soggy.

Storm Totals

2"-3" – Ventura County

1"-3" – Los Angeles County

½" – 1" – Antelope Valley

1"- 3" – Orange County

2"- 6" – snow above 7000ft

Remember that places hit with thunderstorms will see much higher rainfall totals! The good news is a ridge of high pressure takes over next week, so the sunshine returns on Tuesday as we flirt with 70! Stay safe this weekend and tune into KCAL News for the very latest!

Meteorologist Marina Jurica