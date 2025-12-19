Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain expected to impact Christmas travel in Southern California

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Holiday travelers can expect wet roads as another storm approaches Southern California. 

With Hanukkah underway and Christmas approaching, CBS LA upgraded its initial Next Weather Watch to a Next Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Next Weather Watch will remain in effect for Thursday, Dec. 25, but may be upgraded on Saturday. 

The advisories are in place for all communities in Southern California. The rain will be heavy at times on Tuesday and will put pressure on burn scars in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue