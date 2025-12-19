Rain expected to impact Christmas travel in Southern California

Holiday travelers can expect wet roads as another storm approaches Southern California.

With Hanukkah underway and Christmas approaching, CBS LA upgraded its initial Next Weather Watch to a Next Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Next Weather Watch will remain in effect for Thursday, Dec. 25, but may be upgraded on Saturday.

The advisories are in place for all communities in Southern California. The rain will be heavy at times on Tuesday and will put pressure on burn scars in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.