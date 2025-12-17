Rain expected during holiday season in Southern California

Weather forecasts are showing a possibility of rain through Southern California as millions are set to travel home for the holidays.

With Hanukkah underway and Christmas approaching, CBS LA is issuing a Next Weather Watch for incoming rain this holiday season.

As of Wednesday, meteorologists are uncertain about the exact time the rain will arrive in Southern California, but expect it to begin around Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. CBS LA may extend the Next Weather Watch for Christmas Day depending on updated forecasts.

In the week leading up to Christmas, residents have been issued dense fog and wind advisories. A moderate offshore flow is expected to bring windy conditions to the inland valleys, with high temperatures in the 80s.

An ocean breeze will keep the weather cool and cloudy for the coastal communities, who should expect highs around the 60s.