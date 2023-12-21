Watch CBS News
Rain causes mudslide into backyard of Hollywood Hills home

A small mudslide filled the backyard of a Hollywood Hills home on Thursday, leaving the homeowner with even more concerns as a second wave of rain heads into the area overnight. 

Aerial view of the mudslide. KCAL News

The back yard of the home, which is located in the 1500 block of Sunset Plaza Drive, could be completely caked in a thick layer of mud, which all but swallowed a set of outdoor furniture. 

Firefighters told the homeowner that the mud came from a construction site located in the hills above the home, which was visible with SkyCal overhead. 

They say that a retaining wall may have succumbed to the pressure of the mud and rainwater, causing the collapse. 

