Two storm systems are forecasted to bring rain and mountain snow this week

Rain is set to return this week as a series of storms will bring more rain and mountain snow to the region.

Sunday will be the warmest day over the next 7 to 10 days, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s for most coastal and valley areas.

KCAL9's Paul Deanno reports that storms are approaching from the west, but the northern edge of the first system may bring light showers to Orange County and northern San Diego County on Tuesday morning, as they are closer to the storm's center. A stronger storm is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 3-6 hour period of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, with rainfall rates possibly reaching up to half an inch per hour, and even an inch per hour in some areas along the front.

Total rainfall is expected to be 1-2 inches for coastal and valley areas, and 2-4 inches for foothills and mountains.

Forecasters with the NWS say this system could be the biggest snow producer of the season, with 1-2 feet of snow expected at higher elevations.

By Thursday, steady rain will turn into showers, and snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet, potentially bringing a few inches of snow to passes like the Grapevine.

Conditions may dry out again by next weekend, though the forecast for Friday and Saturday remains uncertain, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal.