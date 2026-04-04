Quinton Byfield scores in OT to boost Kings' playoff hopes with a 7-6 win over Maple Leafs

Quinton Byfield scored 2:33 into overtime, Adrian Kempe had two goals and two assists, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 on Saturday night.

Byfield finished off Artemi Panarin's pass for his second goal of the game, securing a crucial win for the Kings, who set an NHL single-season record by playing their 31st game past regulation.

William Nylander missed his shot on a breakaway, leading to a three-on-two rush the other way where Byfield netted his 20th goal of the season.

With the win, Los Angeles moved into the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Panarin, Samuel Helenius and Alex Laferriere also scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper made 14 saves.

Matthew Knies had two goals, and John Tavares, Easton Cowan, Steven Lorentz and Nicholas Robertson also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll made 33 saves.

The Kings came into the game stressing a good start, having been outscored 5-1 in the first period of their previous three outings, and instead face planted to spot the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Los Angeles bounced back in the second period with three goals and tied the game twice, only for Cowan to capitalize on the power play with 12.5 seconds remaining to put Toronto back up 4-3 after two.

Kempe, Helenius and Laferriere all scored in the third period in a span of 1:36 to give the Kings a 6-4 lead, but Robertson and Knies responded to send Los Angeles into extra hockey yet again.

The Kings have already set an NHL record with 19 losses in overtime or a shootout.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host Nashville on Monday night.