Evacuation orders issued as Pyrite Fire burns in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Evacuation orders have been issued due to a brush fire burning dangerously close to homes in the Jurupa Valley area of Riverside County. 

The fire, which crews are calling the Pyrite Fire, was first reported just before 5:20 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive, according to Cal Fire firefighters. The flames were burning just north of the 60 Freeway. 

At the time, crews said that the blaze had already burned 15 acres of vegetation in light, flashy fuels in the area. By 7:30 p.m. the fire had grown to engulf 140 acres and was 0% contained. 

screenshot-2025-09-05-192528.png
An aerial look at the Pyrite Fire on Sept. 5, 2025. KCAL News

At around 6:40 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for the zones JUR0031 and JUR0017. Evacuation warnings were issued for JUR-0018. A full list of orders and warnings can be seen here

No injuries have yet been reported and no structures have been damaged, firefighters said. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

