Police searching for pursuit suspects who fled into Disneyland parking structure

Pursuit suspects disappeared into a Disneyland parking garage Monday night after ditching their stolen car.

The Anaheim Police Department found the suspects' stolen car on the ground floor. Officers believe they ran to the second floor but did not immediately find them.

Police said they will clear the second and third floors of the parking structure.