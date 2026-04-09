Pursuit suspect fights officers on 405 Freeway in Orange County

A pursuit suspect fought California Highway Patrol officers on the 405 Freeway after leading police on a pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties.

CHP said the suspect sped past an officer who was trying to conduct a traffic break for a hazard near the 405 and 105 freeways in Los Angeles. The driver then turned around and drove at officers before taking off, according to CHP.

The chase continued through LA County and into Orange County after the driver stopped in the middle of the 405 Freeway but refused to surrender.

He continued slowly driving away after a brief pause, as officers positioned themselves for a PIT maneuver. The suspect then drove the wrong way on the 405 Freeway, hitting an officer's patrol car.

Now stopped on the freeway, the suspect started to fight with officers as they tried to subdue him. It took a handful of CHP officers to wrestle the man to the ground and finally arrest him.

The ordeal forced CHP to close the freeway as they tried to move the suspect's vehicle.