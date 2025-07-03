Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect crashes onto 91 Freeway embankment in Carson, officers search for suspect

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
KCAL News

/ KCAL News

Officers were searching for a pursuit suspect Thursday afternoon, after the car's driver crashed off the 91 Freeway in Carson and landed upside down on the grassy embankment.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was racing at speeds over 100 mph along the 91 Freeway, approaching the 110 Freeway.

Officers ended the pursuit, but the driver continued racing and crashed onto the embankment.

It is not clear at this time if the driver was wanted for speeding or reckless driving. Aerial footage showed officers walking around the overturned car in the brush, looking for the suspect.

screenshot-2025-07-03-122908.png
Officers were searching for a pursuit suspect Thursday afternoon, after the car's driver crashed off the 91 Freeway in Carson and landed upside down on the embankment.  KCAL News
