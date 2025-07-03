Pursuit suspect crashes onto 91 Freeway embankment in Carson, officers search for suspect

Officers were searching for a pursuit suspect Thursday afternoon, after the car's driver crashed off the 91 Freeway in Carson and landed upside down on the grassy embankment.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was racing at speeds over 100 mph along the 91 Freeway, approaching the 110 Freeway.

Officers ended the pursuit, but the driver continued racing and crashed onto the embankment.

It is not clear at this time if the driver was wanted for speeding or reckless driving. Aerial footage showed officers walking around the overturned car in the brush, looking for the suspect.

