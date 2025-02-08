Pursuit crash involving LAPD patrol car leaves three women injured in South Los Angeles

Three women were injured when a Los Angeles Police Department officer crashed while chasing a suspect in South Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, who were dispatched to the area after learning of the crash.

Police say that the patrol car was involved in the pursuit of a driver who was wanted for possible DUI when they crashed.

An ambulance was requested for the three victims of the crash, only identified as women. It's unclear if they were in the car being chased or if they were uninvolved in the pursuit.

It's unclear if any officers sustained injury in the crash.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where the front end of an LAPD cruiser appeared to have sustained heavy damage.