Pursuit crash caused major closure of 710 Freeway in Long Beach

The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of the I-710 Freeway after a pursuit involving the Long Beach Police Department came to a violent and fiery end.

The vehicle police were chasing crashed into the front of a semi-truck. Several people were hurt during the crash, some sustaining major injuries.

Police said the closure starts at the Anaheim Street portion of the northbound 710 Freeway. It will be blocked until further notice, according to the CHP.