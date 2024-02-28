Public help sought in finding at risk 15-year-old boy missing from Westmont

Deputies are seeking public help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy with mental health disorders who has been missing since early Tuesday morning when he was last seen in the Westmont area of South LA.

A special bulletin for missing 15-year-old boy Keegan Alexander Moore. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Keegan Alexander Moore was last seen at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. 106th Street, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Moore is said to be around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They say that he was wearing a yellow shirt, purple shorts, black sweatpants and a purple helmet that had plungers attached to each side.

Deputies say that Moore has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, symptoms of depression and a diminished mental capacity.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact LASD at (323) 820-6700.