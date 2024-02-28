Watch CBS News
Public help sought in finding at risk 15-year-old boy missing from Westmont

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Deputies seeking public assistance to locate missing 15-year-old
Deputies seeking public assistance to locate missing 15-year-old 01:03

Deputies are seeking public help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy with mental health disorders who has been missing since early Tuesday morning when he was last seen in the Westmont area of South LA. 

missing-teen.jpg
A special bulletin for missing 15-year-old boy Keegan Alexander Moore.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Keegan Alexander Moore was last seen at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. 106th Street, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Moore is said to be around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They say that he was wearing a yellow shirt, purple shorts, black sweatpants and a purple helmet that had plungers attached to each side. 

Deputies say that Moore has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, symptoms of depression and a diminished mental capacity. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact LASD at (323) 820-6700.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 9:10 PM PST

