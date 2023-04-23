Protestors disrupt "Drag Queen Story Hour" event at Sherman Oaks library

A group of protestors reportedly disrupted Saturday's "Drag Queen Story Hour" at the Sherman Oaks Martin Pollard Branch Library.

According to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a group of protestors "intentionally caused a disturbance."

The event was scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for storytellers to use Drag in order to "capture the imagination and play of gender fluidity, while giving a glamorous and positive approach to queer role models," as stated on the Los Angeles Public Library website.

As attendees arrived, protestors "attempted to prevent people from entering the building and yelled hate speech at the families and children participating during the event," Councilwoman Raman said.

At some point, Los Angeles Police Department was called to the scene to intervene, with many of the protestors forced to leave due to the yelling.

""Our office condemns this action and the ongoing nationwide campaign to make children and adults feel afraid and unwelcome for being who they are," said Raman's statement.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

In response to the confrontation, Raman's office issued a full statement, which read:

"As we see the rise of anti-drag and anti-trans bills across the country, it is critical now more than ever that we cultivate an environment that embraces drag artists, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and all forms of gender expression, identification, and disidentification. We must continue to fight for the safety of the full spectrum of identities, genders, and expressions in Los Angeles and beyond."