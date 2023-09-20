Families displaced from 2021 firework explosion protest outside LA Mayor's home

More than two years after a LAPD fireworks explosion destroyed homes in a South LA neighborhood, residents are demanding action from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Dozens of families continue to be displaced from their homes after a botched Los Angeles Police Department detonation of illegal fireworks happened on the corner of 27th Street and San Pedro Street in June 2021.

The explosion injured 17 residents and damaged, 22 residences, 13 businesses and 37 vehicles.

Residents impacted, along with community activists, were protesting outside Mayor Karen Bass's home Wednesday morning after some families said they have written Bass seven times in the last three months, asking for a meeting, but the mayor's office "has ignored them."

In response, a spokesperson for the Mayor said, "The Mayor's Office will continue to work with the local council office and our City Departments towards assisting these families. Earlier this month, members of senior staff met in the Mayor's office with some of the impacted families and reaffirmed that commitment."

In 2022, the city's Department of Housing reported 23 people in six households had been relocated to permanent housing. Eight more households were ready to relocate and were searching for affordable units. The city has spent more than $3 million to support and aid residents affected by the explosion.

In July 2023, four members of LAPD bomb squad were disciplined for their involvement in a botched detonation of illegal fireworks in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Additionally, an internal Los Angeles Police Department investigation resulted in the implementation of new protocols for the bomb squad to prevent any similar events from occurring in the future.