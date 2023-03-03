Displaced residents from June 2021 LAPD fireworks explosion still living in hotels

More than a year after an explosion caused by a botched Los Angeles Police Department detonation job of illegal fireworks, some residents of 27th Street in Los Angeles demanded Thursday that temporary housing continue while the damage is still being repaired.

The explosion, which injured 17 people, happened on the corner of 27th Street and San Pedro Street in June 2021.

On Thursday, groups such as Union del Barrio, the South Central Neighborhood Council, and residents of the area held a press conference to address statements made by Councilmember Curren Price.

Last month, Price accused some of those displaced of dragging their feet during negotiations while living in 20 hotel rooms that are costing taxpayers $2 million.

Price set a deadline to sign a deal or leave the hotel by March 31. Now he says the families can stay as long as negotiations continue. But some said they are not comfortable at the hotel and want to be home.

"Fix my house," said Mereyda Velasquez, a displaced South LA resident. "Fix my parents' house. Fix the house."

The city said it is an ongoing effort to get people into housing, but the process is stalling due to some displaced residents not taking the help being offered.