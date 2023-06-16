Protesters gather ahead of Dodger game and Pride Night celebration

It's so much more than a baseball game tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers game and controversial Pride Night celebration, protesters have gathered outside of the stadium.

Protestors gather outside Dodger Stadium ahead of the game and Pride Night celebration KCAL News

As part of the night's event, the satirical LGBTQ+ drag group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were initially invited to Pride Night celebration to receive a Community Award for their efforts to promote human rights, diversity and spiritual enlightenment.

This stirred protest from Florida state Senator Marco Rubio and various Catholic groups, including the Catholic League. Both penned letters to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to berate the Dodgers' choice in inviting the group to their celebration, mainly in part because the group "mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith."

The Dodgers organization responded to the complaints, and uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. What followed was a severe backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Nearly a week after rescinding their Pride Night invitation from the sisters, the Dodgers chose to re-extend the invitation to the satirical LGBTQ+ drag group.

The Dodgers issued the following statement: "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families.

We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family."

With this apology, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said 'yes' to attending Pride Night and receiving the award.

"I think it's fair to say, 'It's time for Dodger baseball!' This time with nuns," said Sister Bearonce Knows shortly after the group was re-invited to Pride Night.