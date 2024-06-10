Protesters carrying fake corpses march across UCLA campus and set up encampment

A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched across the UCLA campus while carrying flags and fake corpses on Monday.

Protesters marching across the UCLA campus on Monday, June 10. KCAL News

SkyCal was overhead as hundreds of people walked through the Westwood campus at around 3 p.m.

Some of the demonstrators carried what looked like bodies on makeshift gurneys and some had what looked to be dismembered bodies before gathering around the fountain in the Dixon Plaza outside of Royce Hall.

Several of the masked protesters could be seen as they dumped what looked to be red food coloring into the water, making it represent the color of blood. Others poured red paint on the stairs leading to the fountain.

Protesters setting up tents on the UCLA campus on June 10, 2024. KCAL News

As the protest continued, some could be seen setting up tents and portable shade covers while entrances to the fountain area were blocked off.

A little before 4 p.m. a small group of police officers could be seen gathering near the spot of the protest.

There have been several notable demonstrations on the UCLA campus in recent weeks, with some instances resulting in dozens of arrests and protesters forming a large encampment that escalated into violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.