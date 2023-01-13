Watch CBS News
Local News

Protecting animals after storm damage in Huntington Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Protecting animals after storm damage in Huntington Beach
Protecting animals after storm damage in Huntington Beach 00:47

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach is dealing with storm damage after flooding from all the rain.

The center rehabs sick and injured birds along with small mammals. The center had to relocate some of the animals after water caused some ceiling tiles to fall down.

"The nursery are to be evacuated and some birds were put in a temporary holding pen after we lost the ability to use the water pump in their larger pool," said staff from the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. 

The repairs are expected to cost at least $25,000 and the staff says they are hoping donations will come in to help cover costs before 'baby season,' which is a busy time for the center.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.