Proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger draws criticism from Los Angeles city leaders

A proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger is facing opposition from some Los Angeles city councilmembers as they say the move is anti-competitive and could affect grocery prices and employment.

Five council members gathered at a Friday morning news conference saying they are "unequivocally opposed" to the mega-merger which would impact 579 stores, including 63 stores in California, primarily in Southern California.

The $25-billion merger was announced in October 2022 and is still in progress, facing some challenges with the Federal Trade Commission – the same issues presented by council members.

The commission claims the $24.6 billion merger would lead to higher grocery prices through a reduction in marketplace competition and it could also potentially negatively affect workers.

Earlier this year Kroger sent out a memo to its employees at affected stores, notifying them of the plans to sell the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through.

The 63 California stores include 15 Albertsons locations, 31 Vons locations, 16 Pavilions locations and one Safeway.

All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials said, as no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would be closed.

In fact, the company said that "customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices" through the merger.

Council member Traci Park and her colleagues refuted the company's position.

"Worse, if the merger does succeed, we don't know what will happen to the 14 stores across Los Angeles that are slated to be sold to the C&S Wholesale Grocers," Park said. "A chain which has no history of operating supermarkets in Los Angeles."

She called the merger short-sighted with short-term gains, and said "there is no guarantee that the stores once sold, won't close, that we won't lose their union labor and that the underlying real estate won't be sold from underneath for future development."

Park also thanked the grocer's union UFCW Local 770 for fighting the merger.

Councilwoman Heather Hutt expressed her concerns. "The rising prices of groceries is hard on all of us. However as a city, we must work to protect our vulnerable," Hutt said.

Other stores listed for sale include 124 markets in Washington, 101 in Arizona and 91 in Colorado.

The 63 California stores to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers:

Vons — 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills

Pavilions — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills

Pavilions — 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank

Vons — 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank

Vons — 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

Vons — 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Vons — 3439 Via Montebello, Carlsbad

Albertsons — 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson

Vons — 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Pavilions — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

Albertsons — 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point

Vons — 2606 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar

Albertsons — 2899 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon

Albertsons — 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach

Albertsons — 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood

Vons — 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta

Pavilions — 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta

Pavilions — 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Albertsons — 1500 N H St, Lompoc

Vons — 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach

Vons — 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Vons — 6571 W 80th St, Los Angeles

Vons — 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City

Vons — 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

Vons — 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga

Vons — 6040 Telegraph Rd, Ventura

Pavilions — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

Vons — 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Pavilions — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey

Vons — 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose

Albertsons — 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay

Albertsons — 541 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park

Pavilions — 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach

Pavilions — 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach

Albertsons — 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge

Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert

Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs

Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Pavilions — 7 Peninsula Ctr, Palos Verdes Peninsula

Albertsons — 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Pavilions — 989 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Pavilions — 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego

Vons — 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Vons — 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Vons — 2495 Truxtun Rd Ste 100, San Diego

Safeway — 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro

Vons — 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro

Vons — 163 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara

Vons — 9643 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

Pavilions — 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Pavilions — 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Albertsons — 543 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley

Vons — 25850 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch

Pavilions — 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills

Pavilions — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Albertsons — 23893 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar



