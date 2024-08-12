Proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project clears another hurdle

The proposed gondola project that would connected Dodger Stadium and Union Station cleared another hurdle on Monday, when a judge rejected a lawsuit from opponents of the plan.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice A. Leiter's ruling came subsequently as Mayor Karen Bass arrived back in California with the Olympic flag, signaling the first steps towards when the 2028 Summer Olympics will head to town. She recently claimed that they would be "no-car games," meaning that public transit would be the only option for event goers to get to and from stadiums and arenas.

While project planners, like Zero Emission Transit and other proponents, say the tram would provide the first permanent, zero-emission link between Dodger Stadium and the broader Los Angeles transit area, opponents that filed the lawsuit say that the basis of the environmental review is inadequate.

"Today's ruling —the third of three rulings by a judge in the project's favor — underscores the widespread public benefits of the gondola project to the community, transit system and our environment," said Zero Emission Transit spokesperson Nathan Click.

Recently, the project received a unanimous vote from the Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors to approve the environmental review in question, moving the project forward. A survey also revealed that 72% of Los Angeles County residents support the project.

Zero Emission Transit says that the gondola would operate with zero emissions and would be the first aerial gondola transit system that includes a battery-electric backup system. The projects' approved environmental study found that it could help reduce emissions by more than 150,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses over its lifetime.

Despite this, the Los Angeles Parks Alliance filed their petition on March 25, while other people living nearby have voiced their opposition.

Officials say that the gondola will be free to ride for anyone who has a ticket to a Dodger game and will help provide local benefits to people who live and work in the area through the Community Access Program, which will allow residents and employees of nearby businesses to ride the gondola and connect to the greater regional transit system for Metro fare with no additional cost.

"This is exactly the kind of zero-emission transportation project we need more of in Los Angeles to connect a major venue and park to the regional transportation system," said Zero Emission Transit chairwoman Suja Lowenthal. "This project provides benefits for all L.A. residents, but especially local residents."

So far, nearly 15,000 people and more than 400 businesses in Chinatown, El Pueblo and Lincoln Heights have signed their support for the project.