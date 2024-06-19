Procession for Los Angeles County firefighter killed in quarry explosion takes place Wednesday

Los Angeles County firefighter Andrew Pontious will be transported to his final resting place Wednesday morning in a procession to Forest Lawn-Covina Hills cemetery.

Pontious, 52, was killed June 14 while battling a fire at an Antelope Valley quarry, after a burning front-loader exploded.

The 19-year veteran firefighter is said to have had a genuine love for helping people and leaves behind his wife, Kim; his stepdaughter, Sara; parents Gary and Ellie; brother, David, a former county fire department captain; and an extended family.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the L.A. County and L.A. city fire departments will join firefighters from West Covina and Alhambra fire departments and other public safety agencies in a procession to transport Pontious' body from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to Forest Lawn-Covina Hills cemetery.

Pontious also served the communities of El Monte, Rosemead and San Fernando during his career, according to the county fire department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pontious. "His service protecting the Los Angeles community will never be forgotten," the governor said in a statement a day after the tragedy.

The June 14 quarry equipment explosion also injured another firefighter, who has not been identified. The second firefighter was treated at the hospital and released.

The large front-loader continued to burn following the explosion on June 14, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters kept their distance from the equipment, which was in an isolated dirt area, and did not present any danger of spreading flames to other vehicles. Crews kept a hose line on the vehicle, and most of the flames were doused by early evening.

"I don't know how the fire started and I don't know what exploded," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said at the time, noting that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Marrone said Pontious was stationed in Palmdale and described him as a "wonderful man. He was married. He's a father. It's just such a tragedy."

Pontious was known for his exemplary work ethic, unwavering positive disposition, and genuine love for helping people, department officials said.

Earlier this year in February, nine Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured while responding to a semi-truck fire in Wilmington. As crews approached the truck to put out the flames, there was an explosion.

The semi-truck was running on two 100-gallon tanks of compressed natural gas, and one of the tanks exploded due to pressurized cylinders.