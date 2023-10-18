Procession and funeral for MBPD Officer Chad Swanson happens Wednesday

Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson will be honored and remembered on Wednesday with a procession and funeral service.

The 35-year-old Manhattan Beach Police Department officer died in a freeway crash while on his way to work in the morning of Oct. 4.

The community is invited to partake in the 9 a.m. procession by lining Manhattan Beach Boulevard. The police department is asking for red, white and blue attire and American flags as a way to pay tribute to late officer Swanson and show support for the Swanson family.

The procession will head eastbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard to Aviation Boulevard in the city of Manhattan Beach, as the caravan continues to SeaCoast Grace Church in Cypress for an 11 a.m. service.

Swanson, who was with the department for 13 years, was thrown from his motorcycle after a vehicle unsafely changed lanes on the 405 Freeway, police said.

Paramedics rushed the critically injured officer to the hospital where he later died.

Swanson is survived by his wife and three young sons. There is a fund set up by Fund a Hero, through the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) to support his family.