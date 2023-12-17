Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Probe underway in downtown LA after man is fatally stabbed

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was fatally stabbed, authorities said. 

The stabbing occurred overnight around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Wall Street. There, police arrived on scene to locate the victim who was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the LAPD at (323) 846-6547. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 1:30 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.