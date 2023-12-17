Probe underway in downtown LA after man is fatally stabbed
An investigation was underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was fatally stabbed, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred overnight around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Wall Street. There, police arrived on scene to locate the victim who was rushed to the hospital where he died.
A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the LAPD at (323) 846-6547.
