Probe underway in downtown LA after man is fatally stabbed

An investigation was underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was fatally stabbed, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred overnight around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Wall Street. There, police arrived on scene to locate the victim who was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the LAPD at (323) 846-6547.