Investigation underway after man's body found inside box truck in Lancaster

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
Iris Salem,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in Lancaster on Sunday morning. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place shortly before 1:50 a.m. in the 44000 block of Beech Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later Sunday, investigators told CBS News Los Angeles that the man's body was found in the rear of a box truck in the area. 

Circumstances leading up to the discover and a cause of death have not yet been revealed. 

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

