Probe underway following death of man in Lancaster

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were investigating a death in Lancaster. 

Police responded to the 43600 block of Eliopulos Drive just before 4:50 a.m. Sunday. Once there, they located the male victim who was pronounced dead. 

Authorities asked anyone with more information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

First published on November 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM PST

