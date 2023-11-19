Probe underway following death of man in Lancaster

Authorities Sunday were investigating a death in Lancaster.

Police responded to the 43600 block of Eliopulos Drive just before 4:50 a.m. Sunday. Once there, they located the male victim who was pronounced dead.

Authorities asked anyone with more information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).