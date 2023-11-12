Probe underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in Fontana

A probe was underway Sunday following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Fontana.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Big Sur around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a call of a man making threats toward family members.

When they arrived on scene, they encountered a male suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was injured and transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.