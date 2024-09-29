Probe underway after woman is fatally shot in Lancaster

A woman was fatally shot overnight in Lancaster, deputies said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of W. Avenue L-4.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim who was transported to the hospital where she died.

A motive of the shooting was not released and no further details were provided.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.