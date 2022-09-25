Probe underway after woman dies in Lancaster

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the death of a woman in the Lancaster area.

The incident was reported around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

