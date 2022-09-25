Watch CBS News
Probe underway after woman dies in Lancaster

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the death of a woman in the Lancaster area. 

The incident was reported around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
 

First published on September 25, 2022 / 7:38 AM

