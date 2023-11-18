Watch CBS News
Orange County

Probe underway after pedestrian is killed in Fullerton crash

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Fullerton after a man was killed while crossing the street. 

The crash unfolded around 7:13 p.m. Friday in the area of S. Brookhurst Road and W. Southgate Avenue. There, officers arrived to locate a pedestrian with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the driver involved in the crash, described as a 78-year-old man from Whittier, remained at the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS. 

First published on November 18, 2023 / 8:06 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.