Probe underway after pedestrian is killed in Fullerton crash

An investigation was underway in Fullerton after a man was killed while crossing the street.

The crash unfolded around 7:13 p.m. Friday in the area of S. Brookhurst Road and W. Southgate Avenue. There, officers arrived to locate a pedestrian with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver involved in the crash, described as a 78-year-old man from Whittier, remained at the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS.