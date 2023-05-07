Watch CBS News
Probe underway after pedestrian is fatally struck in Santa Ana

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway in Santa Ana following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police said. 

The collision unfolded in the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard around 1:05 a.m. Sunday. 

It was then that officers were called to the scene where they located a pedestrian in the road. The Orange County Fire Authority also responded and declared the pedestrian dead at the scene. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Harbor Boulevard when a vehicle struck the individual. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call Ofc. K. Catlin at (714) 245-8224 or the Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division at (714) 245- 8200.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:30 AM

