Probe underway after pedestrian is fatally struck in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway in Santa Ana following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

The collision unfolded in the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard around 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

It was then that officers were called to the scene where they located a pedestrian in the road. The Orange County Fire Authority also responded and declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Harbor Boulevard when a vehicle struck the individual. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call Ofc. K. Catlin at (714) 245-8224 or the Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division at (714) 245- 8200.