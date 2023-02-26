Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is killed in Lancaster

By Iris Salem

Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lancaster. 

The homicide unfolded in just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of E. Lancaster Boulevard. There, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no word yet on a possible motive, and the suspect remains outstanding. 

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

