Probe underway after man is killed in Lancaster
Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lancaster.
The homicide unfolded in just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of E. Lancaster Boulevard. There, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no word yet on a possible motive, and the suspect remains outstanding.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
