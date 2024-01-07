Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is killed in brazen daytime shooting in LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles in broad daylight.

The shooting unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12800 block of San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The victim, described only as a man, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

A motive for the shooting was not known. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

January 7, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

