Probe underway after man is killed in brazen daytime shooting in LA
An investigation was underway following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles in broad daylight.
The shooting unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12800 block of San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim, described only as a man, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A motive for the shooting was not known.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.