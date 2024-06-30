Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is fatally shot in Montebello

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A man was fatally wounded in Montebello over the weekend, authorities said Sunday. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting unfolded Saturday before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Carob Way.

When deputies arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he died. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

