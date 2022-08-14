Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is fatally shot in broad daylight in Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting death in Compton.

The incident was reported just before 11:40 a.m. in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived and located a man who had been shot. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 2:17 PM

