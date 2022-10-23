Watch CBS News
Probe underway after 36-year-old man is killed in Oxnard

By Iris Salem

CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Oxnard. 

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive, police said. 

When officers arrived on scene to a call of a shooting, they located the victim whose name has not been released. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City," police said in the news release. To that end, anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Detective Megan Tobey (805) 385-7755.  

