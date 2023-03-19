Probe underway after 19-year-old man is fatally stabbed in Oxnard

An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a 19-year-old man died of stab wounds, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Riverpark Boulevard. There, authorities responded to a call of a stabbing on the first floor of a parking structure at The Collection.

When they arrived, they located the victim suffering of a stab wound. Emergency personnel began life-saving measures and transported the man to the hospital where he died. The victim was subsequently identified as Kareem Medina of Lompoc.

The city was offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information regarding this stabbing was asked to call Detective Kaya Boysan (805) 385-7645.