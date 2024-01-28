Probe continues into assaults of picketing workers in downtown LA

Authorities were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects they say were involved in two assaults of picketing workers in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD said the first incident occurred on Jan. 21, around 10:15 a.m., after a group had formed a picket line in front of a hotel in the 900 block of Figueroa Street. There, a man and a woman were struck by metal ball bearings.

The second incident occurred the following day around 8:40 a.m. where three men were struck by metal ball bearings. In both incidents, minor injuries resulted.

Anyone with information was asked to call Central Division investigator Detective Shahid at (213) 996-1839, 1-877- LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS for those wishing to stay anonymous.