Probe continues in fatal deputy involved shooting of suspect in unincorporated LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a deputy involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles. 

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue. There, deputies were flagged down by a woman who reported that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money. 

"She ducked in her vehicle and the suspect fled westbound on Florence Avenue," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Deputies then patrolled the area and located a man matching the suspect's description. 

"As the deputies contacted the suspect, he produced a firearm and a deputy involved shooting occurred," the news release added. 

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both a gun and a knife were recovered at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

First published on January 14, 2024 / 9:30 AM PST

