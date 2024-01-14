Probe continues in fatal deputy involved shooting of suspect in unincorporated LA
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a deputy involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.
The incident began around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue. There, deputies were flagged down by a woman who reported that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
"She ducked in her vehicle and the suspect fled westbound on Florence Avenue," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Deputies then patrolled the area and located a man matching the suspect's description.
"As the deputies contacted the suspect, he produced a firearm and a deputy involved shooting occurred," the news release added.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both a gun and a knife were recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
