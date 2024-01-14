Probe continues in fatal deputy involved shooting of suspect in unincorporated LA

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a deputy involved shooting in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue. There, deputies were flagged down by a woman who reported that a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

"She ducked in her vehicle and the suspect fled westbound on Florence Avenue," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies then patrolled the area and located a man matching the suspect's description.

"As the deputies contacted the suspect, he produced a firearm and a deputy involved shooting occurred," the news release added.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both a gun and a knife were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).