By Danielle Radin

LASD deputy shoots suspect in South Los Angeles
A deputy shot a suspect Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau says. 

It happened around 3 p.m. No deputies were injured. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital, his condition not available.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 6:22 PM PST

