LASD deputy shoots suspect in South Los Angeles
A deputy shot a suspect Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau says.
It happened around 3 p.m. No deputies were injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, his condition not available.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
