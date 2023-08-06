Probe continues following deadly shooting at bus station in Reseda area

An investigation continues following a shooting at a bus station in the Reseda area that claimed a life.

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Friday at the Orange Line Bus Station at Reseda and Oxnard Street.

There, two people were shot after getting into an argument with the suspect. The suspect ran off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, identified as a 28-year-old man, died from his injuries. The second victim was in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.