Probe continues after overnight shooting in Pasadena leaves man with life-threatening injuries
An investigation was underway in Pasadena after a man was found shot in a park.
Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to Washington Park in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2:18 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man down in the park.
The victim, who was unresponsive, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A motive for the shooting was unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222- TIPS (8477).
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.