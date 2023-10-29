Watch CBS News
Probe continues after overnight shooting in Pasadena leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Pasadena after a man was found shot in a park.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to Washington Park in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2:18 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man down in the park. 

The victim, who was unresponsive, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

A motive for the shooting was unknown. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222- TIPS (8477). 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 1:09 PM

