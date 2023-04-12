Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan invited to coronation Prince Harry and Meghan invited to King Charles' coronation 04:44

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III without his wife Meghan, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.