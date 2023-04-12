Watch CBS News
Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III without his wife Meghan, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in a statement.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:20 AM

