Prince Harry and Meghan keep decision on attending King Charles III's coronation to themselves

London — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, say they have been emailed about the upcoming coronation ceremony for Harry's father King Charles III, but have not confirmed whether they plan to attend. Buckingham palace has begun sending out emails about the coronation in phases, and formal invitations will go out closer to the event, which takes place on May 6.

"I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told CBS News. "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Many public figures and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Charles' coronation, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. The coronation is a religious ceremony steeped in hundreds of years of tradition, but it is largely symbolic — Charles became Britain's monarch immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September.

If Prince Harry does attend, it's unclear what role he might play in the ceremony, as he is no longer a "working" member of the royal family.

During Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Harry and Meghan did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other senior members of the family. Similar ceremonial appearances are expected during the coronation.

Speculation about whether Harry and or Meghan will attend the coronation ramped up shortly after news broke that the couple had been asked to vacate their U.K. residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan were given the cottage by the late queen, Harry's grandmother, and spent more than $2 million renovating it. According to British tabloid The Sun, the pair, who live full-time in California, were asked to remove their belongings shortly after the publication of Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare."