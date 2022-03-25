Preparations in full swing as Oscars day nears

A statue of the Oscar is seen on a tarp-covered red carpet as preparations continue along Hollywood Boulevard on March 25, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif., ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. Getty Images

Hollywood Boulevard was a flurry of activity Friday with the 94th Academy Awards just two days away.

Johnny Lamb and his family, visiting from Scotland, couldn't get close to the Dolby Theatre because of all the road closures and security barricades already in place. However, he didn't mind, instead he was impressed with the scale of the event.

"You see all the glitz and glamor on TV, but this is the real nuts and bolts stuff you don't get to see, so it's really impressive," Lamb said.

"When you think of Hollywood, a guy from overseas, this is exactly what you think of," Lamb said.

After two years of pandemic restrictions, producers hope Sunday's ceremony will be a celebration of a film industry which has been crippled by COVID-19. Their plan is not just to showcase the movies that are nominated this year, but movies in general.

"We are incorporating people from a variety of industries and showing their love for movies because it's the thing that unites us," said Will Packer, who is producing the telecast.

Three comedic actresses will share hosting duties this year, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

"'So how am I preparing to host the Oscars?' A lot of people have been asking me," Schumer said. "And I would say, it's mostly been with drinking, just a lot of drinking."

Superstars Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire will be among those performing.

"Maybe in a few years, I'll win my own one, you never know," Lamb said. "You never know who's casting when you're walking about these streets."

Anyone headed to Hollywood should be aware that they could experience delays with several major street closures. Hollywood Boulevard is shut down between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue through 6 a.m. Monday.

The sidewalk in front of the Dolby Theatre are also blocked, along with the pedestrian crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the theater. Several more street closures will be implemented Saturday.

On Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station, and bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed.