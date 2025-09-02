Powerball ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Southern California, jackpot grows to $1.3 billion

$1.3 million lottery ticket sold in Sherman Oaks, but Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs

$1.3 million lottery ticket sold in Sherman Oaks, but Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs

$1.3 million lottery ticket sold in Sherman Oaks, but Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs

The Powerball jackpot has risen to near-record levels after no big winner was selected Monday night, although there's a new millionaire in Los Angeles.

According to the California Lottery website, the next jackpot is estimated to be at $1.3 billion — although that number could rise if more tickets are purchased than expected. If it stays at that value, it'll be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball's history.

Monday night's jackpot was set at about $1.1 billion but saw no big winner. The winning numbers were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 with a Powerball of 5.

A millionaire was still made in Southern California, however. A ticket with all five numbers — but not the Powerball — was sold at a 76 gas station located at 14478 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, the lottery says. That ticket was worth $1,378,451.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday night at 7:59 p.m. PT. Tickets cost $2.